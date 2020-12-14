Armenia under 'information terrorism' attack, warns Prime Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will resign only if the “credible results of the people’s expression of will” demand it, and until then he will continue fulfilling his duties.

“During these days, besides the border security, we are also facing information security problems,” Pashinyan said in a live address. “Well-known circles have launched a real information terrorism process against Armenia and the Armenian people,” he said.

He said that those who are spreading the most different kinds of lies and fake news seek to cause panic among the people.

“Reports on my resignation are generated all the time. Whereas I have clearly stated that I can abandon the status given to me by the people only based on the credible results of the people’s expression of will. As long as such an expression of will hasn’t taken place, I will continue fulfilling my functions of prime minister and I have obliged to do so honestly,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the top priority objective today is the stabilization of the security environment around Armenia, and vowed that the government will steadily do so.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan