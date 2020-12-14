Repatriation of POWs to launch soon, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on December 14 that the government is close to the launch of the process of exchanging and returning POWs.

“Very soon we expect the start of return of the officially confirmed group of our captives. Our thinking is the following: at this stage we must start repatriating those captives whose captivity is confirmed officially by Azerbaijan and the Red Cross, and then we will focus on searching for our missing brothers, a big part of whom could also be held captive. This is also a very difficult process, and here I also expect the understanding of our citizens, especially the families of our missing brothers,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan