Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,328, bringing the total to 2,681,256, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.
