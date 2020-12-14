Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Over 27,000 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,328, bringing the total to 2,681,256, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth decreased to 1%.

 





