Pashinyan denies rumors on his family leaving Armenia and having wealth abroad

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan denies the reports according to which any member of his family has left Armenia after the war started.

“For a month or maybe more, on the sidelines of fake reports, information is being regularly spread about my family members, my children, claiming that my children or my family members have left Armenia. In recent months, especially since the beginning of the war up to now none of my family members has left Armenia and has no such plan”, the PM said live on Facebook.

He also said that there are also daily rumors about private houses owned by his family abroad.

“Some people have made this as main tool of their fight. Meanwhile, you need to know that the only real estate that my family owns is the apartment, known to all of you, located in Yerevan’s Shengavit administrative district”, Pashinyan said.

