Pashinyan says massive disinformation campaigns could be tied with foreign intelligence agencies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned that many are attempting to exploit the ongoing processes in Armenia and Artsakh in favor of political goals and that massive disinformation campaigns have been launched. He did not name those who are behind these “disinformation flows.”

“Many are attempting to use the ongoing processes – which are sometimes painful – for narrow political goals. Massive disinformation flows have been initiated, and a rather big part of these flows is controlled from abroad and we can’t rule out their affiliation with foreign intelligence services,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan mentioned an example of the disinformation flows. “One could have the impression from the morning news as if combat operations were taking place throughout the entire night in the province of Syunik, whereas the truth is that the night proceeded calmly from military perspective in Syunik, like generally all nights since November 9,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan