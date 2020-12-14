Azerbaijan’s actions directed also at devaluing presence of Russian peacekeepers in NK - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers should ensure the status of Artsakh’s Khtsaberd, Hin Tagher villages in accordance with the provisions of the November 9 statement signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

Commenting on the incidents that took place in these two settlements on December 12, Pashinyan reminded that he has raised the issue at the Security Council session that it should become a matter of discussion why the peacekeepers have not been deployed to these villages before December 12.

“But the fact is that the peacekeeping troops have been deployed there on Saturday and Sunday, as well as they have released an updated roadmap of their responsibility zone which also includes the territory surrounding and near Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher villages. This means that the Russian peacekeepers should ensure that the status of this territory should be in line with the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement. This in its turn means that as this territory has been under the control of the Armenian forces as of November 9, it should continue to remain under the control of the Armenian forces”, Pashinyan said.

He stated that Azerbaijan’s actions have an open provocative nature. “Their actions are also directed at devaluing the presence of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh. They want to show that the peacekeepers are unable to stop their provocations, and the fates of Khtsaberd, Hin Tagher section are the first serious experiment of the Russian peacekeeping mission. Especially when the Defense Army of Artsakh cannot act in the same logic as Azerbaijanis do”, Pashinyan added, explaining that he means that the Armenian side should not do actions which directly or indirectly can question the efficiency of the work of the peacekeepers.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack in the direction of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Artsakh on December 11-12 and took these two settlements under their control by using the chance that the Russian peacekeepers have not yet been deployed there.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan