Two Artsakh villages attacked by Azeris didn’t have civilian population - PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. There was no civilian population in the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Artsakh’s Hadrut region and according to preliminary information the Azerbaijani ceasefire violation left 6 Armenian servicemen wounded there, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said in a live video address.

He said the information on other victims is being clarified because the terrain where victims could potentially be located is inaccessible at the moment.

“In the last few days we had the most serious escalation of the military situation since November 9. By taking advantage of the fact the Russian peacekeepers hadn’t yet been deployed in that section, last Saturday the Azerbaijani special forces commandoes launched an attack and took control of the villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd of the Hadrut region in Artsakh. There was no civilian population there,” Pashinyan said.

6 servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were wounded in the attack. The PM said they have information on other wounded people, but this information isn’t yet verified. “The terrain where victims could be located isn’t accessible now and measures are underway to ensure accessibility,” the PM said.

