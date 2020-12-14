“Inviolability of Armenia borders cannot anyhow be doubted”- Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The internationally recognized borders of Armenia remain and will continue remaining inviolable at any given stage of the implementation of the November 9 Karabakh armistice signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the mediation of Russia, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live broadcast address.

“The principle of inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia cannot anyhow be doubted. But these unresolved issues must be solved through cold, calm work,” Pashinyan said.

He said the border lines between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Syunik section are being clarified.

He said the November 9 statement doesn’t mention the regions of Zangelan and Kubatli because at the time of signing the armistice 90% and more of those territories were under Azeri control, and an understanding was reached during negotiations that the adjustment of border lines will take place there. Pashinyan said the adjustment will take place in the next few weeks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan