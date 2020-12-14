Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Humanitarian aid from Greece arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A plane delivering humanitarian aid from Greece to Armenia has arrived in Yerevan, the Armenian MFA reports.

The aid was delivered to Armenia accompanied by the General Director of the International Development Cooperation Service of Greece, Mr. G. Larissis.

The humanitarian aid includes medical supplies and food for the victims and refugees of Azerbaijan’s invasion of Artsakh.

The aid was supplied by Greeks and Armenian-Greeks.

