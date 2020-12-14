Road condition
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia.
The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.
The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
The ban on entry of foreigners to Georgia is still in force.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
