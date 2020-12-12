OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Azerbaijani President in Baku
16:57, 12 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Co-Chairs’ regional visit.
The meeting was also attended by Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.
The OSCE MG Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will also visit Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
