OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Azerbaijani President in Baku

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Stéphane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Co-Chairs’ regional visit.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov.

The OSCE MG Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office will also visit Armenia.

