Rumors on Armenian deputy PM’s resignation denied

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The rumors claiming that Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has resigned are disinformation, the Office of the Prime Minister told Armenpress.

“The reports have nothing to do with the reality”, it said.

The State Oversight Service has denied another report relating to the deputy PM according to which inspections are being carried out at the Office of Mher Grigoryan.

“That report is disinformation”, spokesperson of the State Oversight Service Seda Aghbalyan told Armenpress.

