Babayan calls Azerbaijani attack attempt at Line of Contact a provocative action also against Russia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Advisor to the president of Artsakh Davit Babayan calls the Azerbaijani attack attempt, launched on December 11 in the southern direction of the Defense Army, a provocative action also against Russia.

“There has been a provocative attempt to move forward, which was prevented. Fortunately, we do not have losses. These actions are directed both against Artsakh and Russia. The possibility of such provocative actions is not ruled out in the future as well, but I think that the response will always be tough, including also by the peacekeepers. We need to clarify the circumstances of the incident”, he told Armenpress.

On December 11, at around 20:40, the Azerbaijani side launched an attack attempt in the direction of one of the military positions located in the southern direction of the Defense Army. Three reservists have received gunshot wounds of various degrees as a result of exchange of fire. Their lives are not under danger. Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident”, the Artsakh Defense Army said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan