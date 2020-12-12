Azerbaijani forces attempt attack in southern direction of Artsakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Armenian forces launched an armed provocation in the Hadrut section as a result of which an Azerbaijani servicemen has been wounded.

“The truth is that on December 11, at around 20:40, the Azerbaijani side launched an attack attempt in the direction of one of the military positions located in the southern direction of the Defense Army. Three reservists have received gunshot wounds of various degrees as a result of exchange of fire. Their lives are not under danger. Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident”, the Artsakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan