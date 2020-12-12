LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.35% to $2034.50, copper price up by 0.47% to $7760.00, lead price down by 2.07% to $2060.00, nickel price up by 4.45% to $17254.00, tin price up by 0.73% to $19505.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $2838.00, molybdenum price down by 0.22% to $20128.00, cobalt price stood at $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.