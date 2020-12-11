Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 December

People of Artsakh have the right to self-determination – Russian MP

People of Artsakh have the right to self-determination – Russian MP

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS.  Head of the Institute of the CIS countries, First deputy chairman of the committee of the State Duma for the CIS and relations with Russian nationals abroad Konstantin Zatulin thinks the people of Artsakh have the right to self-determination, ARMENPRESS reports Zatulin said during a Yerevan-Moscow online discussion on December 11.

''I continue to think that the people of Nagorno Karabakh or Artsakh have the right to self-determination, particularly, given that at the moment of the collapse of the Soviet Union the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan had already lost control of the territories Nagorno Karabakh Autonomous Oblast. The announcments of Azerbaijan that it's their territorory needs to be reconsidered'', Zatulin said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration