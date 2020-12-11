Turkish Ambassador summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry in connection with statements made by Erdogan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Turkey to Iran Derya Örs has been summoned to the foreign ministry of Iran on the occasion of an excerpt from a poem recited by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a parade in Baku on December 10, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Mehrnews, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

He said that Turkish Ambassador to Iran has been sumonned to the Foreig Ministry for the ''confusing and unacceptable'' remarks made by the Turkish president in Baku.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Tehran expressed its resolute complaint against such remarks, calling on the Turkish government to give explanations as soon as possible.

''During the meeting with the Ambassador, the Director General of the Foreign Ministry for Eurasia Affairs stressed that the era of territorial aspirations and belligerent empires is long over. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow anyone to interfere in its territorial integrity, and history shows that Iran will not compromise on its national security'', Khatibzadeh said.

During a military parade in Baku on December 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recited a poem containing separatist ideas about the Araks River. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif harshly responded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his Twitter account.