Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-12-20

YEREVAN, 11 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.85 drams to 520.62 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.02 drams to 630.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.11 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.95 drams to 688.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 153.06 drams to 30871.32 drams. Silver price down by 1.92 drams to 399.79 drams. Platinum price up by 311.93 drams to 17374.38 drams.