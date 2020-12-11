Protester and police officer hospitalized in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A protesters and an on-duty police officer are hospitalized with various traumas they suffered during the anti-government demonstrations in downtown Yerevan.

They have been taken to the Heratsi Hospital.

The hospital’s spokesperson Shushan Danielyan told ARMENPRESS that the 41-year old protester suffered a traumatic brain injury, while the 23-year-old police officer sustained an upper extremity injury.

The protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan were blocking the intersection at France Square in Yerevan. Police intervened and opened the street.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan