Armenia Ombudsman sends new evidence on Azerbaijani atrocities to international organizations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan is sending new evidence to the international organizations about the Azerbaijani atrocities conducted during and after the recent war launched against Artsakh.

“It’s important that this time they are also sent to the criminal prosecution bodies of those countries which have universal jurisdiction.

The evidence has been subject to legal drafting by our staff, has been translated from Azerbaijani or Turkish to English and Russian”, the Ombudsman said on Facebook.

He informed that together with the evidence a legal analysis is also sent showing that the Azerbaijani side is artificially delaying the process of the return of prisoners of war and the exchange of the bodies of killed servicemen.

“All materials will also be sent to the Armenian foreign ministry, Armenia’s permanent representatives to international organizations, diplomatic missions abroad, as well as Armenia’s representative to ECHR”, Tatoyan said.

