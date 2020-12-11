ARF’s Ishkhan Saghatelyan detained during anti-Pashinyan protests

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. One of the leaders of the ongoing protests demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was detained late afternoon on December 11 in downtown Yerevan.

ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) Supreme Body Representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan was detained when the protesters were trying to block traffic at the France Square near the Opera Theater. Police intervened and reopened the streets.

The “civil disobedience” campaigns continue in Yerevan.

The ARF is among the more than a dozen political parties who have formed the “Homeland Salvation Movement” seeking to oust Prime Minister Pashinyan over his handling of the Nagorno Karabakh war and the terms of the armistice and replace him with ex-PM Vazgen Manukyan as an interim leader who would eventually organize early general elections.

Most of these 16 political parties are non-parliamentary ones, with the exception of Prosperous Armenia (BHK) Party. However, the parliamentary Bright Armenia (LHK) party is also calling on the PM to resign, but it hasn’t joined the “Homeland Salvation Movement”.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan