Artsakh military death toll reaches 2996 as retrieval and identification of bodies continues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The death toll of the Artsakh military in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war has reached 2996 as the search, retrieval and identification of bodies continues.

“As of this moment 2996 bodies were medically examined,” Armenian healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS. She said a total of 1816 DNA samples were taken from family members of KIA troops, and 993 samples from the bodies of the KIAs of the 2020 Artsakh war.

256 samples from family members and 541 samples from the unidentified bodies are pending results as of December 10.

The examination and identification process continues.

On December 10, the Artsakh authorities said the number of KIA troops who have been identified so far stood at 1779.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan