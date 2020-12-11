PM Pashinyan highlights lifting ban on entry of Armenian citizens to EAEU states

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. During the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has touched upon the issue of elimination of the ban on entry of citizens of Armenia to several member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which is in force due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Having no borders with the EAEU member states creates some difficulties for Armenia. Passenger and cargo transportations without obstacles with the EAEU states is of great importance for us. The bans in this field are more sensitive for us, therefore, today the creation of conditions for the elimination of the ban on entry of Armenian citizens to several EAEU states has a special significance”, the PM said in his remarks.

He expressed gratitude to the President of Belarus for the productive and useful chairmanship at the Union in 2020.

