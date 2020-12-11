Person arrested for illegally crossing Armenia’s state border - NSS

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Security Service reports that a person has been arrested for illegally crossing the state border of Armenia.

Criminal case has been launched, the NSS said.

ARMENPRESS has sent an inquiry to the NSS requesting to clarify the reports according to which an Azerbaijani man has appeared in the territory of bordering Berdavan community of Armenia’s Tavush province overnight December 9-10 and has been detained by the NSS officers.

In response the NSS said: “A person has illegally crossed the state border of Armenia. Operative data has been obtained on that, the person has been found as a result of search operations. Criminal case has been filed. The person has a status of a suspect and is arrested”.