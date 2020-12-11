Lawmaker considers elections the only way of checking people’s demands

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia from the ruling My Step faction Hamazasp Danielyan says different parts of the people can have different demands over politics, in this concrete case over the tenure of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stating that elections are the only mean of checking all of this.

During a parliamentary briefing the lawmaker commented on the observation that different forces, individuals and citizens demand the PM’s resignation and was asked whether they are not representing the people so that it will be perceived as a public demand.

“Different parts of the people can simultaneously demand different things. In this sense elections are the only way of checking it”, he said.

The lawmaker said the demands of each citizen of Armenia, their expectations and feelings over politics are valuable for him. “Especially when we are talking about those citizens who are presenting their demands on their own, rather than due to different circumstances”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan