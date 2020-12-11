Russian peacekeepers use Uran-6 mine clearing robot in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian deminers have used the Uran-6 mine clearing robot to clear a part of the Stepanakert airport area in Nagorno Karabakh of mines, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday, reports TASS.

“The robot helps ensure the safety of deminers and increase the effectiveness of mine clearance activities. In addition, demining activities were carried out along the Stepenakert-Shusha motorway and on Achapnyak Street in the city of Stepanakert”, the statement reads.

Russian peacekeepers have so far cleared over 80 hectares of land and 24.8 kilometers of roads of mines, and defused 4,577 explosive devices. “Explosive devices are taken to a specially equipped area and deactivated in accordance with safety requirements”, the ministry added.

In addition, peacekeepers are assisting in the restoration of power lines, a gas pipeline and electrical substations.