FM Ara Aivazian and his delegation to attend session of Armenia-EU Partnership Council in Brussels

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian will depart for Belgium on December 16-18 to take part in the third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council.

The respective decision is posted on the website of the Armenian government.

The Armenian delegation will include deputy justice minister Kristine Grigoryan, deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan, deputy minister of economy Varos Simonyan, deputy minister of environment Anna Mazmanyan, deputy minister education Artur Martirosyan and head of the office of deputy minister Sedrak Barseghyan.

