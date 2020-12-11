UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The United Nations keeps its intention on sending mission to Nagorno Karabakh and calls on all sides to cooperate so that it will take place as soon as possible, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told TASS.

Earlier the UN has announced that the mission should arrive in Nagorno Karabakh in early December to assess the needs of the residents of the region, but this has not taken place yet. “I would not say that there are obstacles. Details are being prepared”, he said.

“As I have already stated, we are ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all people affected from conflicts. Our colleagues of the UN humanitarian issues coordination office and other divisions are working with all sides involved to conduct independent assessments of humanitarian needs”, the UN official said, calling on all sides to cooperate with the UN to facilitate the quick deployment of the mission.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan