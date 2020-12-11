Protesters obstruct Yerevan subway operation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Protesters in Yerevan demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have obstructed the operation of the city subway today at 09:08, the Yerevan metro said in a statement.

“Protesters are conducting civil disobediences, the traffic of the metro is disrupted. Additional information will be provided as soon as the work restores”, the statement says.

A similar campaign took place also on December 8.

