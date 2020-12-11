LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 December:

The price of aluminum up by 1.02% to $2027.50, copper price up by 0.99% to $7723.50, lead price up by 1.45% to $2103.50, nickel price up by 0.40% to $16519.00, tin price up by 1.19% to $19363.00, zinc price up by 1.93% to $2845.00, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $20172.00, cobalt price down by 1.20% to $32000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.