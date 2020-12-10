Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Putin's approach played an important role in normalizing situation in NK – Erdoğan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin played an important role in the normalization of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Anadolu Agency, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a press conference in Baku.

''I cannot put aside the approaches of Mr. Putin. His positive stance contributed to bringing that process to a positive path. I also want to focus on the platform (on regional security) about which my brother (Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev) talked. Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia can join that platform, as well as Armenia, if it wishes'', Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader also announced that Turkey has no problems with the Armenian people.





