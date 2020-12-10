Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenian PM, French Ambassador discuss developments over Artsakh conflict

Armenian PM, French Ambassador discuss developments over Artsakh conflict

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote on December 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan highly assessed the Armenian-French relations and once again expressed gratitude to friendly France for providing continuous humanitarian assistance to the Armenian population of Artsakh.

During the meeting the sides referred to the developments over Artsakh conflict.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration