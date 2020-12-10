Syrian mercenaries tell BBC that Azerbaijanis used them as ''cannon fodder'' in NK

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Syrian mercenaries who participated in the war against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan told BBC how they were used as ''cannon fodder''.

''We were told that our mission will be patrolling Azerbaijani borders as border guards. We were offered 2 thousand USD monthly for that job. We agreed but when we arrived in Azerbaijan, we were taken to the frontline the next day’', a Syrian mercenary told BBC.

According to him, there were 30 of them in that section of the front line, and after walking 50 meters a rocket fell near them.

''Endless shooting lasted nearly 30 meters. Those minutes seemed to be a century. At that time I regretted for coming to Azerbaijan'', he said.

The mercenaries told the reporter that death was everywhere and they were used as ''cannon fodder'', while the probability of survival was only 1%.

The Syrian mercenaries that participated in the war against Artsakh were sent by Turkey, which has been confirmed by Russia, France and a Pentagon source of the USA.