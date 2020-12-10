Armenian defense minister visits 5th Army Corps

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited today the 5th Army Corps, the ministry told Armenpress.

Deputy commander of the Corps, Colonel Seryozha Stepantyan briefed the defense minister on the problems of the Corps and future plans.

He also commented on the statement made by leader of Davit Bek community of Syunik province according to which that part of the border is controlled only by volunteers from villages, but Stepanyan assured that the Armed Forces fulfill their duties along the entire length of that direction of the frontline.

