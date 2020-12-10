Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-20

YEREVAN, 10 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 December, USD exchange rate up by 3.29 drams to 518.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.95 drams to 627.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.06 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 690.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 242.71 drams to 30718.26 drams. Silver price down by 3.92 drams to 401.71 drams. Platinum price up by 91.63 drams to 17062.45 drams.