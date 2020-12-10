Armenian ombudsman visits repatriated civilian captives

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan visited the three repatriated civilians who were being held captive by the Azerbaijani military. Tatoyan’s office did not elaborate further.

On December 9, three civilian captives were returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan at the mediation of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan