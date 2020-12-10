Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenia downgrades general mobilization to partial

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet adopted a decision during the November 10 meeting whereby the general mobilization that was declared on September 27 is downgraded to partial mobilization and drafted servicemen will be gradually demobilized by December 25.

