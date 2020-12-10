Artsakh identifies 33 more KIA troops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 33 more troops who were killed in action in the war, bringing the number of identified KIAs to 1779.

As of the latest official information the death toll stood at 2718.

The total number of the killed troops and those missing in action are yet to be announced as the search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process continues.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan