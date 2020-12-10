President Sarkissian holds meeting with Robert Kocharyan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with former President Robert Kocharyan, Sarkissian’s office said.
According to the news release issued by the presidency, they “discussed the situation in the country.”
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
