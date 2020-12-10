Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Robert Kocharyan

President Sarkissian holds meeting with Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with former President Robert Kocharyan, Sarkissian’s office said.

According to the news release issued by the presidency, they “discussed the situation in the country.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration