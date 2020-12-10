Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Over 360 Artsakh residents receive medical aid at Russian mobile hospital in Stepanakert

Over 360 Artsakh residents receive medical aid at Russian mobile hospital in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. More than 360 people in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have received medical assistance from Russian military doctors since the beginning of the peacekeeping operation, TASS reports citing the Russian defense ministry.

“In all, 368 Nagorno-Karabakh residents, including 41 children, have received assistance from Russian military medics”, it said, adding that medical services were offered to 42 local residents, including seven children, in Stepanakert in the past day alone.

In late November, Russian peacekeepers organized a field hospital in Stepanakert. Another one is being organized in the settlement of Mardakert.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration