Over 360 Artsakh residents receive medical aid at Russian mobile hospital in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. More than 360 people in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) have received medical assistance from Russian military doctors since the beginning of the peacekeeping operation, TASS reports citing the Russian defense ministry.

“In all, 368 Nagorno-Karabakh residents, including 41 children, have received assistance from Russian military medics”, it said, adding that medical services were offered to 42 local residents, including seven children, in Stepanakert in the past day alone.

In late November, Russian peacekeepers organized a field hospital in Stepanakert. Another one is being organized in the settlement of Mardakert.