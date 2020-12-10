Armenian FM briefs OIF Secretary-General on post-war humanitarian situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian, who is in France on a working visit, met on December 9 with Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of International Organisation of la Francophonie (OIF), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM and the OIF Secretary-General discussed the activity of the organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the challenges facing the Francophonie territory due to the pandemic.

Minister Aivazian briefed Mrs. Mushikiwabo on the humanitarian situation caused by the recent war unleashed by Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance against Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the actions for addressing the current crisis. He also informed the OIF chief about the direct engagement of terrorists in the recent war with the sponsorship of Turkey, stating that this is a serious threat not only for the security of Armenia and Artsakh, but also that of the entire region.

By using the chance the Armenian FM thanked the OIF Secretary-General for the principled and clear stance on the recent war launched against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan