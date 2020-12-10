Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Anti-Pashinyan protesters rally outside government headquarters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are rallying outside the government headquarters in Yerevan where a Cabinet meeting is underway.

Earlier, the protesters were rallying outside the parliament building on December 9.

