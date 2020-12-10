Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Armenian Parliament approves 2021 state budget draft

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the 2021 state budget draft.

The draft was approved with 84 votes in favor and 14 votes against.

Opposition Bright Armenia faction has early stated that they oppose the draft, noting that it is “inertial and is not in accordance with the current realities”.

Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction didn’t participate in the session.

According to the 2021 state budget draft, 3.2% economic growth is forecast in Armenia.

 

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





