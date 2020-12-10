Parliament session – LIVE
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on December 10.
28 items are on the agenda.
Voting is expected during today’s session.
Today the MPs will debate election of member of the Audit Chamber and member of the Board of the Central Bank.
