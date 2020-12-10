Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 December

Parliament session – LIVE

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on December 10.

28 items are on the agenda.

Voting is expected during today’s session.

Today the MPs will debate election of member of the Audit Chamber and member of the Board of the Central Bank.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration