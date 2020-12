Price of petrol declined 13.9% in Armenia within a year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The prices of petrol and diesel fuel in Armenia have declined by 13.9% and 23.8% respectively in November 2020 against November 2019, whereas the decline in prices compared to December 2019 comprised 15.6% and 25.2%, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

In November compared to October 2020, 0.4% increase in price of petrol and 3.6% decrease in price of diesel fuel have been registered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan