LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.57% to $2007.00, copper price down by 0.32% to $7647.50, lead price up by 2.32% to $2073.50, nickel price up by 0.65% to $16454.00, tin price up by 0.47% to $19136.00, zinc price up by 1.23% to $2791.00, molybdenum price stood at $20283.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





