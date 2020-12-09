Razmik Tevonyan to be appointed Governor of Ararat Province
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Government of Armenia, Razmik Tevonyan will be appointed Governor of Ararat Province, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in December 10 agenda of the Government.
By another decision, Garik Sargsyan will be relieved of the post of Ararat Governor.
- 21:13 Razmik Tevonyan to be appointed Governor of Ararat Province
- 21:01 Armenian FM meets with President of French Senate Gérard Larcher
- 20:55 3 Armenian POWs transferred to Armenian side by Russian mediation
- 20:27 A number of Armenian PAWs maybe transported to Armenia in the nearest hours
- 19:55 MFA Armenia issues statement on International Day of Commemoration of Genocide Victims
- 19:27 Opposition rally demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation ends near the National Assembly
- 18:53 Governor of Ararat Province resigns
- 18:38 Pashinyan reaffirms his concept – NK conflict settlement should be acceptable for all parties
- 18:35 Dutch parliament adopts resolution on need to decide status for Artsakh
- 18:24 USA ready to assist Armenia in overcoming post-war difficulties – Ambassador
- 17:50 Police probe Yerevan car bombing of AEB banking executive as attempted murder
- 17:24 Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold negotiations over state border
- 17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-12-20
- 17:21 Asian Stocks - 09-12-20
- 17:05 Pashinyan slams opponents for trying to create ‘anarchy or puppet regime’
- 16:45 Pashinyan urges not to confuse protests of “individual groups” with people’s voice
- 16:25 Armenian deputy PM, French Ambassador discuss humanitarian situation in Artsakh
- 16:07 Anti-Pashinyan protesters rally outside parliament building
- 15:48 Montserrat Cabballé’s album ‘The Island of Christianity: Armenia and Artsakh’ released
- 15:36 New Ambassador of Estonia presents credentials to Armenian President
- 14:56 Senator condemns Canada Senate’s non-recognition of motion over Artsakh independence
- 14:14 Armenia’s 2021 economic growth forecast revised: 3.2% growth expected
- 13:50 Syrian mercenaries detained in Armenia won’t be exchanged under prisoner swap with Azerbaijan
- 13:09 Artsakh bomb squads to dispose unexploded Smerch rocket warheads found in Martakert
- 12:18 Ural Airlines announces resumption of Rostov-Gyumri flights
19:45, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2769 times French National Assembly adopts resolution on urgent need to recognize Nagorno Karabakh
21:11, 12.03.2020
Viewed 2728 times Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be placed under the jurisdiction of Azerbaijan – FM Ayvazian
19:45, 12.04.2020
Viewed 2688 times First flight from Russia to Nagorno Karabakh can take place this year – Ria Novosti
16:37, 12.05.2020
Viewed 2150 times U.S. Congress bans arms sales to Turkey
19:50, 12.02.2020
Viewed 2080 times Human Rights Watch: Armenian POWs badly mistreated in Azerbaijan