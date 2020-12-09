Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Razmik Tevonyan to be appointed Governor of Ararat Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Government of Armenia, Razmik Tevonyan will be appointed Governor of Ararat Province, ARMENPRESS reports the issue is included in December 10 agenda of the Government.

By another decision, Garik Sargsyan will be relieved of the post of Ararat Governor.





