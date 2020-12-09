Armenian FM meets with President of French Senate Gérard Larcher

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian met with President of French Senate Gérard Larcher on December 9 during his working visit to France. The meeting was also attended by the First Vice President of the Senate, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and the Armed Forces, as well as the leaders of a number of political factions of the Senate.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction for the intensive political dialogue between Armenia and France based on rich historical-cultural ties and the sincere friendship between the two peoples.

Minister Ayvazian expressed gratitude for the adoption of the resolution about the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by the Senate on November 25, emphasizing that it’s an important signal to the international community and reflects France's unwavering commitment to universal civilizational values of human rights.

Referring to the symbolism of the resolution, the Minister emphasized its importance in the process of the recognition of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh and fair solution of Artsakh issue.

The Minister noted that Turkey, by actively supporting Azerbaijan's militant aggression against Artsakh, bears responsibility for Azerbaijan's policy of exterminating the Armenian people in its historical homeland.

Minister Ayvazyan drew the attention of his French colleagues to the disrespectful treatment, destruction and desecration of Armenian historical, cultural and religious monuments under the control of Azerbaijan.

In this context, the parties stressed the importance of the preservation of cultural heritage in the conflict zones and the active involvement of specialized international organizations in this matter.

The sides discussed the humanitarian challenges created by the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh and the steps aimed at addressing them.

An active exchange of views on a number of urgent regional issues also took place.