Opposition rally demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation ends near the National Assembly

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Opposition rally demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation ended near the National Assembly. ARMEPRESS reports the united candidate of ‘’Fatherland Salvation Movement’’ for PM’s post Vazgen Manukyan said at the end of the rally that their struggle is not political.

‘’Our struggle is not political, it’s not for changing the power. This is a national struggle. I have been one of the leaders that led you to victory and we created an independent state. Now I again tell you, let’s go together and we will win’’, Manukyan said.

Vazgen Manukyan served as the first Prime Minister of Armenia from 1990 to 1991 under President Levon-Ter Petrosyan. He then served briefly as Defense Minister.

He was the President of the Public Council from 2009 to 2019.