Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 December

Governor of Ararat Province resigns

Governor of Ararat Province resigns

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS.  Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Garik Sargsyan has submitted a resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Today I submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I worked as the governor of Ararat for 2.5 years. Immediately after starting work, I set about developing the region and making the lives of our residents more prosperous. Of course, there was not enough time to implement all our plans, but during this time a lot of work was done that had not been done for years before the revolution’’, Sargsyan wrote.

At the same time, Garik Sargsyan assured that the maximum was done with the resources available in the past 2.5 years. He promised to present a detailed report on the work done in the near future.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration