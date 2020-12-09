Governor of Ararat Province resigns

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Ararat Province of Armenia Garik Sargsyan has submitted a resignation letter, ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Today I submitted my resignation to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. I worked as the governor of Ararat for 2.5 years. Immediately after starting work, I set about developing the region and making the lives of our residents more prosperous. Of course, there was not enough time to implement all our plans, but during this time a lot of work was done that had not been done for years before the revolution’’, Sargsyan wrote.

At the same time, Garik Sargsyan assured that the maximum was done with the resources available in the past 2.5 years. He promised to present a detailed report on the work done in the near future.